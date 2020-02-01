Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) Shares Gap Up Following Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) gapped up before the market opened on Friday after Bank of America raised their price target on the stock from $350.00 to $380.00. The stock had previously closed at $303.50, but opened at $310.95. Bank of America currently has a buy rating on the stock. Lam Research shares last traded at $299.59, with a volume of 1,423,990 shares trading hands.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on LRCX. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Lam Research from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Lam Research from $287.00 to $314.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Lam Research from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Argus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $340.00 price target on shares of Lam Research in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Lam Research from $360.00 to $363.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $321.29.

In other Lam Research news, CEO Timothy Archer sold 10,000 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction on Friday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total value of $2,700,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Richard A. Gottscho sold 17,621 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $287.80, for a total transaction of $5,071,323.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 46,262 shares of company stock valued at $13,209,019 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morse Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of Lam Research in the 4th quarter worth $304,000. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co boosted its stake in shares of Lam Research by 228.6% during the 4th quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 2,300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $673,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Lam Research during the 4th quarter worth about $959,000. Tarbox Family Office Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Lam Research by 40.5% during the 4th quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 184 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Finally, LS Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lam Research by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,741 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,386,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares during the period. 86.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company has a current ratio of 3.59, a quick ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The business’s 50 day moving average is $297.40 and its 200 day moving average is $251.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.27 billion, a PE ratio of 22.09, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.64.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The semiconductor company reported $4.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.85 by $0.16. Lam Research had a net margin of 21.67% and a return on equity of 44.36%. The firm had revenue of $2.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.87 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Lam Research Co. will post 15.27 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 11th were paid a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 10th. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.54%. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.62%.

Lam Research Company Profile (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits worldwide. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition product for copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatment; SPEED gapfill high-density plasma chemical vapor deposition (CVD) products; Striker single-wafer atomic layer deposition (ALD) products; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

Featured Article: What is a Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT)?