Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) Upgraded to “Buy” at DA Davidson

DA Davidson upgraded shares of Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report released on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has $350.00 price objective on the semiconductor company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on LRCX. Zacks Investment Research cut Lam Research from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $273.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, October 14th. B. Riley increased their target price on Lam Research from $300.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. BidaskClub upgraded Lam Research from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on Lam Research from $235.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Cowen increased their target price on Lam Research from $346.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $321.29.

Shares of LRCX traded down $12.74 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $298.21. The stock had a trading volume of 2,435,096 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,693,751. The company has a quick ratio of 2.99, a current ratio of 3.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Lam Research has a 52 week low of $163.60 and a 52 week high of $319.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $297.40 and a 200 day moving average of $251.14. The company has a market cap of $43.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.64.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The semiconductor company reported $4.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.85 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $2.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.51 billion. Lam Research had a return on equity of 44.36% and a net margin of 21.67%. The company’s revenue was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.87 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Lam Research will post 15.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 11th were issued a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 10th. Lam Research’s payout ratio is 31.62%.

In other news, CEO Timothy Archer sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total value of $2,700,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Kevin Jennings sold 164 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.15, for a total value of $46,928.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 46,262 shares of company stock valued at $13,209,019 in the last 90 days. 0.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of LRCX. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Lam Research in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Lam Research in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new stake in Lam Research in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Corbenic Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Lam Research in the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in Lam Research in the 3rd quarter valued at about $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.43% of the company’s stock.

About Lam Research

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits worldwide. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition product for copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatment; SPEED gapfill high-density plasma chemical vapor deposition (CVD) products; Striker single-wafer atomic layer deposition (ALD) products; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

Read More: Investing in Dividend Stocks