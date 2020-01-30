Lamar Advertising Co (NASDAQ:LAMR) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Lamar Advertising Co (NASDAQ:LAMR) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the six brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $86.33.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on LAMR shares. BidaskClub raised Lamar Advertising from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Lamar Advertising from $84.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Lamar Advertising from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Lamar Advertising by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,343,178 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $189,117,000 after acquiring an additional 127,319 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Lamar Advertising in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,755,000. Scout Investments Inc. increased its position in Lamar Advertising by 62.4% in the 4th quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 366,291 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,695,000 after buying an additional 140,739 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in Lamar Advertising by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 293,906 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $23,295,000 after buying an additional 15,311 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in Lamar Advertising by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 241,166 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $19,759,000 after buying an additional 24,966 shares in the last quarter. 79.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:LAMR traded down $0.52 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $93.75. 27,645 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 285,911. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.76 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32. Lamar Advertising has a one year low of $72.32 and a one year high of $95.26. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $89.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $82.78.

Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $457.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $452.91 million. Lamar Advertising had a return on equity of 32.10% and a net margin of 21.23%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.95 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Lamar Advertising will post 5.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lamar Advertising Company Profile

Founded in 1902, Lamar Advertising (Nasdaq: LAMR) is one of the largest outdoor advertising companies in North America, with approximately 360,000 displays across the United States and Canada. Lamar offers advertisers a variety of billboard, interstate logo, transit and airport advertising formats, helping both local businesses and national brands reach broad audiences every day.

