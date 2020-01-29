Lamb Weston Holdings Inc (NYSE:LW) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.23 Per Share

Lamb Weston Holdings Inc (NYSE:LW) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, December 19th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.23 per share by the specialty retailer on Friday, February 28th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 30th. This is a boost from Lamb Weston’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20.

Lamb Weston has a payout ratio of 26.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Lamb Weston to earn $3.71 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.92 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 24.8%.

Shares of NYSE LW traded up $0.48 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $90.91. 3,118 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,108,259. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.96. Lamb Weston has a 1 year low of $58.83 and a 1 year high of $94.46. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $88.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $77.31. The stock has a market cap of $13.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.31, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.20.

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 3rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.10. Lamb Weston had a return on equity of 869.30% and a net margin of 12.90%. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $964.88 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.80 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Lamb Weston will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current year.

LW has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Lamb Weston from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, December 23rd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Lamb Weston from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 29th. Barclays set a $83.00 price target on shares of Lamb Weston and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Lamb Weston from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Lamb Weston from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the company from $81.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Sunday, January 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.86.

In other Lamb Weston news, SVP Michael Jared Smith sold 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.22, for a total value of $501,710.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Bernadette M. Madarieta sold 3,472 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.47, for a total transaction of $317,583.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 23,668 shares of company stock valued at $2,164,789. Insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

About Lamb Weston

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets value-added frozen potato products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. The company offers frozen potatoes, sweet potatoes, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand name, as well as various customer labels.

