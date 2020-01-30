Lancaster Colony (NASDAQ:LANC) Lowered to Hold at ValuEngine

Lancaster Colony (NASDAQ:LANC) was downgraded by equities research analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. CL King started coverage on Lancaster Colony in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. DA Davidson started coverage on Lancaster Colony in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $160.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Lancaster Colony from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Lancaster Colony presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $157.00.

Lancaster Colony stock traded up $1.40 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $158.59. The stock had a trading volume of 115,158 shares, compared to its average volume of 106,248. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $159.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $151.33. Lancaster Colony has a 1-year low of $133.77 and a 1-year high of $165.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.70 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.70.

Lancaster Colony (NASDAQ:LANC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.34. Lancaster Colony had a return on equity of 19.98% and a net margin of 11.46%. The business had revenue of $337.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $333.31 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.42 EPS. Lancaster Colony’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Lancaster Colony by 53.7% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 902 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV bought a new position in shares of Lancaster Colony during the 4th quarter worth approximately $150,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Lancaster Colony during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $202,000. Dearborn Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Lancaster Colony during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $211,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Lancaster Colony during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $243,000. 56.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Lancaster Colony

Lancaster Colony Corporation manufactures and markets specialty food products for the retail and foodservice markets in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Retail and Foodservice. It offers frozen garlic breads under the New York BRAND Bakery brand; frozen Parkerhouse style yeast and dinner rolls under the Sister Schubert's brand name; salad dressings under the Marzetti, Simply Dressed, Simply 60, Cardini's, and Girard's brands; and vegetable dips and fruit dips under the Marzetti brand.

