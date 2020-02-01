Landmark Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:LARK) Increases Dividend to $0.20 Per Share

Landmark Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:LARK) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, January 30th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 19th will be given a dividend of 0.20 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, March 4th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 18th. This is a positive change from Landmark Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19.

Landmark Bancorp stock opened at $25.17 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $115.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.85 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.65. Landmark Bancorp has a 12 month low of $21.72 and a 12 month high of $26.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $25.01 and its 200-day moving average is $23.82.

Landmark Bancorp (NASDAQ:LARK) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $12.21 million for the quarter. Landmark Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.46% and a net margin of 20.15%.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded Landmark Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday.

Landmark Bancorp Company Profile

Landmark Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Landmark National Bank that provides various financial and banking services. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. It also provides various loan products, such as one-to-four family residential real estate, construction and land, commercial real estate, commercial, municipal, and agriculture loans, as well as consumer and other loans, including automobile, boat, home improvement, and home equity loans.

