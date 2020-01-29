Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit (NASDAQ:LMRK) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.37

Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit (NASDAQ:LMRK) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, January 27th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 4th will be given a dividend of 0.3675 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, February 14th. This represents a $1.47 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 3rd.

Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit has a dividend payout ratio of 277.4% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Research analysts expect Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit to earn $0.63 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $1.47 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 233.3%.

Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit stock opened at $16.98 on Tuesday. Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit has a 12 month low of $13.80 and a 12 month high of $18.45. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $16.58 and its 200-day moving average is $16.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. The company has a market capitalization of $430.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.90, a PEG ratio of 5.35 and a beta of 0.89.

Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit (NASDAQ:LMRK) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.02. Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit had a return on equity of 9.60% and a net margin of 31.19%. The company had revenue of $14.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.10 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. ValuEngine raised Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Robert W. Baird cut Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 6th. BidaskClub upgraded Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th.

About Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit

Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of portfolio of real property interests. It operates through the following business segments: Wireless Communication, Outdoor Advertising, and Renewable Power Generation. The Wireless Communication segment involves the leasing real property interests to companies in the wireless communication industry.

