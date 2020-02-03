Lands’ End (NASDAQ:LE) Cut to Strong Sell at BidaskClub

Lands’ End (NASDAQ:LE) was downgraded by BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report issued on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

Lands’ End stock traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $11.85. 11,921 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 250,095. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 1.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $377.15 million, a P/E ratio of 38.29 and a beta of 1.35. Lands’ End has a 12 month low of $7.15 and a 12 month high of $19.29. The business’s 50-day moving average is $15.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.30.

Lands’ End (NASDAQ:LE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 3rd. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $340.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $349.77 million. Lands’ End had a net margin of 0.71% and a return on equity of 3.15%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.10 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Lands’ End will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Lands’ End by 5.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,103,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,480,000 after purchasing an additional 54,692 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Lands’ End by 1.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 885,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,826,000 after buying an additional 13,403 shares during the period. Towerview LLC lifted its holdings in Lands’ End by 19.6% in the third quarter. Towerview LLC now owns 550,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,240,000 after buying an additional 90,000 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Lands’ End in the second quarter valued at approximately $3,401,000. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its holdings in Lands’ End by 13.9% in the third quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 131,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,486,000 after buying an additional 16,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 48.67% of the company’s stock.

About Lands’ End

Lands' End, Inc operates as a multi-channel retailer in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and Japan. The company operates through U.S. eCommerce, Outfitters, Europe eCommerce, Japan eCommerce, and Retail segments. It offers casual clothing, accessories, footwear, and home products.

