Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR) Expected to Post Q1 2020 Earnings of $1.18 Per Share

Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR) – Investment analysts at KeyCorp issued their Q1 2020 earnings estimates for shares of Landstar System in a research report issued on Thursday, January 30th. KeyCorp analyst T. Fowler forecasts that the transportation company will post earnings per share of $1.18 for the quarter. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Landstar System’s Q3 2020 earnings at $1.41 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $1.49 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $5.40 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $6.00 EPS.

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The transportation company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $994.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $993.93 million. Landstar System had a return on equity of 30.88% and a net margin of 5.58%. Landstar System’s revenue was down 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.68 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also commented on LSTR. Susquehanna Bancshares raised Landstar System from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $117.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $118.00 target price on shares of Landstar System in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Stephens set a $129.00 target price on Landstar System and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. BidaskClub lowered Landstar System from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Landstar System from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $113.15.

Shares of NASDAQ:LSTR opened at $110.95 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $113.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $112.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 2.01. Landstar System has a 12 month low of $94.97 and a 12 month high of $120.23.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Investors of record on Monday, February 17th will be paid a $0.185 dividend. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. Landstar System’s payout ratio is currently 12.94%.

In other Landstar System news, COO Joseph J. Beacom sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.23, for a total value of $586,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 40,924 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,797,520.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Landstar System in the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc acquired a new position in Landstar System in the 3rd quarter valued at $203,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Landstar System during the 3rd quarter worth $257,000. WBI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Landstar System during the 3rd quarter worth $292,000. Finally, Barings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Landstar System during the 2nd quarter worth $296,000.

Landstar System Company Profile

Landstar System, Inc provides integrated transportation management solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Transportation Logistics and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers a range of transportation services, including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air cargo, ocean cargo, expedited ground and air delivery of time-critical freight, heavy-haul/specialized, U.S.-Canada and U.S.-Mexico cross-border, intra-Mexico, intra-Canada, project cargo, and customs brokerage, as well as offers transportation services to other transportation companies, such as third party logistics and less-than-truckload service providers.

