Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The transportation company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by ($0.17), Bloomberg Earnings reports. Landstar System had a net margin of 5.76% and a return on equity of 33.90%. The business had revenue of $994.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $993.93 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.68 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. Landstar System updated its Q1 2020

After-Hours guidance to 1.10-1.20 EPS and its Q1 guidance to $1.10-1.20 EPS.

Shares of Landstar System stock traded down $0.73 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $111.35. 301,400 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 258,589. The stock has a market cap of $4.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.24. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $113.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $112.23. Landstar System has a 12-month low of $94.97 and a 12-month high of $120.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 2.01.

The company also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 10th were given a dividend of $2.00 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 9th. Landstar System’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.97%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on LSTR shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Landstar System from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised shares of Landstar System from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $117.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Stephens set a $129.00 price objective on shares of Landstar System and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. BidaskClub cut shares of Landstar System from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Landstar System in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. They set a “sell” rating and a $105.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Landstar System has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $113.15.

In related news, COO Joseph J. Beacom sold 5,000 shares of Landstar System stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.23, for a total transaction of $586,150.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 40,924 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,797,520.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Diana M. Murphy sold 7,000 shares of Landstar System stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.96, for a total transaction of $825,720.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 31,969 shares in the company, valued at $3,771,063.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Landstar System Company Profile

Landstar System, Inc provides integrated transportation management solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Transportation Logistics and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers a range of transportation services, including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air cargo, ocean cargo, expedited ground and air delivery of time-critical freight, heavy-haul/specialized, U.S.-Canada and U.S.-Mexico cross-border, intra-Mexico, intra-Canada, project cargo, and customs brokerage, as well as offers transportation services to other transportation companies, such as third party logistics and less-than-truckload service providers.

