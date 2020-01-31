Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) Updates Q1 2020 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) issued an update on its first quarter 2020

After-Hours earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 1.10-1.20 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.33. The company issued revenue guidance of $915-965 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $938.07 million.Landstar System also updated its Q1 guidance to $1.10-1.20 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ LSTR traded up $1.15 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $112.50. The company had a trading volume of 709,780 shares, compared to its average volume of 283,063. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $113.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $112.25. The stock has a market cap of $4.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.32, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.24. Landstar System has a 52-week low of $94.97 and a 52-week high of $120.23.

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The transportation company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $994.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $993.93 million. Landstar System had a net margin of 5.76% and a return on equity of 33.90%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.68 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Landstar System will post 5.87 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 24th. Investors of record on Friday, January 10th were given a $2.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 9th. Landstar System’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.97%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on LSTR shares. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Landstar System in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. They set a sell rating and a $105.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen reissued a hold rating and set a $118.00 price objective on shares of Landstar System in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Landstar System from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Stephens set a $129.00 price objective on shares of Landstar System and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares raised shares of Landstar System from a neutral rating to a positive rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $117.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $113.15.

In other news, COO Joseph J. Beacom sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.23, for a total value of $586,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 40,924 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,797,520.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Diana M. Murphy sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.96, for a total transaction of $825,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 31,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,771,063.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

About Landstar System

Landstar System, Inc provides integrated transportation management solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Transportation Logistics and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers a range of transportation services, including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air cargo, ocean cargo, expedited ground and air delivery of time-critical freight, heavy-haul/specialized, U.S.-Canada and U.S.-Mexico cross-border, intra-Mexico, intra-Canada, project cargo, and customs brokerage, as well as offers transportation services to other transportation companies, such as third party logistics and less-than-truckload service providers.

Featured Article: What does an equal weight rating mean?