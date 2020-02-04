Lannett (LCI) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Lannett (NYSE:LCI) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, February 5th. Analysts expect Lannett to post earnings of $0.27 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Lannett (NYSE:LCI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.03. Lannett had a net margin of 0.52% and a return on equity of 25.40%. The firm had revenue of $127.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $120.78 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.44 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Lannett to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of LCI opened at $8.52 on Tuesday. Lannett has a fifty-two week low of $5.16 and a fifty-two week high of $15.52. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $8.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.47. The company has a market cap of $332.70 million, a P/E ratio of 121.71 and a beta of 2.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on LCI. ValuEngine raised shares of Lannett from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lannett from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th.

Lannett Company Profile

Lannett Company, Inc develops, manufactures, packages, markets, and distributes generic versions of brand pharmaceutical products in the United States. The company offers solid oral and extended release, topical, liquid, nasal, and oral solution finished dosage forms of drugs that address a range of therapeutic areas, as well as ophthalmic, patch, foam, buccal, sublingual, suspension, soft gel, and injectable dosages.

