Lansdowne Oil & Gas (LON:LOGP) Shares Pass Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1.16

Shares of Lansdowne Oil & Gas Plc (LON:LOGP) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $1.16 and traded as low as $0.60. Lansdowne Oil & Gas shares last traded at $0.63, with a volume of 2,163,904 shares trading hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.86, a quick ratio of 0.03 and a current ratio of 0.03. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 0.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 1.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.49 million and a PE ratio of -9.25.

Lansdowne Oil & Gas Company Profile (LON:LOGP)

Lansdowne Oil & Gas plc, an independent oil and gas company, focuses on the exploration and development of oil and gas reserves in the Irish Celtic Sea. It holds rights in the 2/07 Helvick and the 1/11 Barryroe exploration licenses located in the North Celtic Sea basin of offshore southern Ireland.

