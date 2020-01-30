Lantronix Inc (NASDAQ:LTRX) Short Interest Up 42.3% in January

Lantronix Inc (NASDAQ:LTRX) saw a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 265,000 shares, a growth of 42.3% from the December 31st total of 186,200 shares. Currently, 2.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 64,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.1 days.

LTRX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $4.25 target price on shares of Lantronix in a research report on Sunday, January 19th. ValuEngine downgraded Lantronix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th.

Shares of NASDAQ:LTRX traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $4.28. The stock had a trading volume of 4,774 shares, compared to its average volume of 73,338. The company has a market cap of $96.86 million, a P/E ratio of -35.67 and a beta of 0.77. Lantronix has a 1 year low of $2.34 and a 1 year high of $4.42. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $3.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.49.

Lantronix (NASDAQ:LTRX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The technology company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.02). Lantronix had a positive return on equity of 2.58% and a negative net margin of 5.90%. The firm had revenue of $12.74 million during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Lantronix will post 0.22 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Paul F. Folino sold 19,926 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.29, for a total value of $65,556.54. Insiders sold 24,926 shares of company stock worth $82,208 over the last quarter. 40.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LTRX. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its position in Lantronix by 80.0% during the third quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 18,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Lantronix during the second quarter valued at approximately $266,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Lantronix by 6.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 139,656 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $465,000 after purchasing an additional 8,238 shares during the period. Finally, River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in Lantronix during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,599,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.94% of the company’s stock.

About Lantronix

Lantronix, Inc provides secure data access and management solutions for Internet of Things (IoT) assets in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific Japan. The company's IoT products include IoT gateways, which provide secure connectivity and the ability to add integrated device management and advanced data access features; and IoT building blocks that offer basic secure machine connectivity and unmanaged data access.

