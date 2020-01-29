Lanxess AG (ETR:LXS) Receives €63.82 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Lanxess AG (ETR:LXS) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eighteen research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €63.82 ($74.21).

LXS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Independent Research set a €66.00 ($76.74) price objective on shares of Lanxess and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 18th. Nord/LB set a €55.00 ($63.95) price objective on shares of Lanxess and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. HSBC set a €88.00 ($102.33) price objective on shares of Lanxess and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Deutsche Bank set a €73.00 ($84.88) price objective on shares of Lanxess and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €55.00 ($63.95) price objective on shares of Lanxess and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th.

LXS stock traded down €1.62 ($1.88) during trading on Wednesday, hitting €53.26 ($61.93). The company had a trading volume of 373,924 shares, compared to its average volume of 312,027. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.66 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.52. The business has a 50 day moving average of €58.71 and a 200 day moving average of €57.18. Lanxess has a fifty-two week low of €44.02 ($51.19) and a fifty-two week high of €64.58 ($75.09). The company has a current ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 102.70.

About Lanxess

LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft, a specialty chemicals company, develops, manufactures, and markets chemical intermediates, specialty chemicals, and plastics worldwide. It operates in five segments: Advanced Intermediates, Specialty Additives, Performance Chemicals, Engineering Materials, and ARLANXEO. The Advanced Intermediates segment offers high-grade intermediates for the agrochemical and coating industries; fine chemicals as precursors and intermediates for the pharmaceutical, agrochemical, and specialty chemical industries; customer-specific specialties; organometallics; and tire chemicals.

