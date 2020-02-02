Laredo Petroleum Inc (NYSE:LPI) Receives $4.27 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Laredo Petroleum Inc (NYSE:LPI) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $4.27.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Laredo Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 25th. Williams Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $4.50 price objective on shares of Laredo Petroleum in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Laredo Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $2.50 to $2.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price objective on shares of Laredo Petroleum from $5.00 to $4.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Siebert Williams Shank lowered shares of Laredo Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $4.50 to $2.50 in a research report on Monday, January 27th.

Laredo Petroleum stock traded down $0.07 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $1.72. The stock had a trading volume of 4,700,157 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,154,400. Laredo Petroleum has a 52-week low of $1.67 and a 52-week high of $3.99. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market cap of $407.87 million, a PE ratio of 7.82 and a beta of 1.79.

Laredo Petroleum (NYSE:LPI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.02. Laredo Petroleum had a net margin of 5.87% and a return on equity of 14.25%. The company had revenue of $193.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $215.83 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.27 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Laredo Petroleum will post 0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Laredo Petroleum by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,796,348 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $69,009,000 after purchasing an additional 108,559 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Laredo Petroleum by 309.8% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 5,171,889 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $12,464,000 after buying an additional 3,909,877 shares in the last quarter. Caymus Capital Partners L.P. increased its position in Laredo Petroleum by 145.6% in the 4th quarter. Caymus Capital Partners L.P. now owns 3,218,300 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $9,237,000 after buying an additional 1,908,169 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Laredo Petroleum by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,004,506 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $5,813,000 after purchasing an additional 36,564 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Laredo Petroleum during the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,984,000. 97.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Laredo Petroleum

Laredo Petroleum, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin of West Texas, the United States. The company also provides midstream and marketing services comprising transportation and marketing of oil and natural gas; and natural gas lift systems, crude oil and natural gas gathering, and water delivery and takeaway services.

