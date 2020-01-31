Laredo Petroleum (NYSE:LPI) Shares Gap Up to $1.81

Laredo Petroleum Inc (NYSE:LPI) gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $1.77, but opened at $1.81. Laredo Petroleum shares last traded at $1.85, with a volume of 7,852,980 shares trading hands.

LPI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price target on shares of Laredo Petroleum from $5.00 to $4.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Siebert Williams Shank lowered Laredo Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $4.50 to $2.50 in a research note on Monday. ValuEngine upgraded Laredo Petroleum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Laredo Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 25th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Laredo Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $2.50 to $2.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.09.

The firm has a market cap of $438.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.14 and a beta of 1.79. The business’s 50-day moving average is $2.57 and its 200-day moving average is $2.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.54.

Laredo Petroleum (NYSE:LPI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $193.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $215.83 million. Laredo Petroleum had a net margin of 5.87% and a return on equity of 14.25%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.27 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Laredo Petroleum Inc will post 0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Laredo Petroleum by 79.2% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 589,417 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,821,000 after buying an additional 260,525 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Laredo Petroleum in the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Laredo Petroleum by 1.9% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,004,506 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $5,813,000 after acquiring an additional 36,564 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Laredo Petroleum by 0.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,796,348 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $69,009,000 after acquiring an additional 108,559 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Laredo Petroleum by 210.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 841,220 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,440,000 after acquiring an additional 570,468 shares during the period. 97.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Laredo Petroleum Company Profile (NYSE:LPI)

Laredo Petroleum, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin of West Texas, the United States. The company also provides midstream and marketing services comprising transportation and marketing of oil and natural gas; and natural gas lift systems, crude oil and natural gas gathering, and water delivery and takeaway services.

