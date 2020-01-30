Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.10 EPS

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The casino operator reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.10, RTT News reports. Las Vegas Sands had a return on equity of 37.04% and a net margin of 13.86%. The firm had revenue of $3.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.77 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

LVS traded up $0.36 during trading on Thursday, hitting $65.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 429,834 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,111,886. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $69.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.59. The stock has a market cap of $49.47 billion, a PE ratio of 26.50, a PEG ratio of 7.47 and a beta of 1.61. Las Vegas Sands has a twelve month low of $51.17 and a twelve month high of $74.29.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 18th will be issued a $0.79 dividend. This is an increase from Las Vegas Sands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.86%. Las Vegas Sands’s payout ratio is 92.77%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on LVS. Nomura restated a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Las Vegas Sands in a research report on Thursday. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Las Vegas Sands in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $62.00 price target on shares of Las Vegas Sands in a report on Monday, October 28th. Standpoint Research downgraded Las Vegas Sands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on Las Vegas Sands from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.82.

About Las Vegas Sands

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Asia and the United States. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Sands Cotai Central, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and iconic Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

