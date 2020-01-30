Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) Shares Gap Down to $63.27

Shares of Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $63.82, but opened at $63.27. Las Vegas Sands shares last traded at $64.37, with a volume of 3,008,148 shares.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on LVS. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Las Vegas Sands in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Las Vegas Sands from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $65.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Deutsche Bank increased their price target on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Standpoint Research downgraded shares of Las Vegas Sands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $62.00 price target on shares of Las Vegas Sands in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Las Vegas Sands presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.00.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $69.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $61.76. The firm has a market cap of $52.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.30, a P/E/G ratio of 7.81 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.59.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The casino operator reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.10. Las Vegas Sands had a net margin of 13.86% and a return on equity of 37.04%. The business had revenue of $3.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.77 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.79 per share. This is an increase from Las Vegas Sands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.88%. Las Vegas Sands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 92.77%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 121.2% during the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 365 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Las Vegas Sands during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 247.1% during the third quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 486 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Las Vegas Sands during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 195.6% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 538 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. 36.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Las Vegas Sands Company Profile (NYSE:LVS)

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Asia and the United States. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Sands Cotai Central, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and iconic Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

Featured Story: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?