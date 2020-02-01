Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Nomura

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by Nomura in a report issued on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $55.00 target price on the casino operator’s stock. Nomura’s target price indicates a potential downside of 15.79% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on LVS. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Las Vegas Sands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Standpoint Research cut shares of Las Vegas Sands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Las Vegas Sands in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $62.00 price objective on shares of Las Vegas Sands in a report on Monday, October 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank increased their target price on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Las Vegas Sands currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.08.

Shares of Las Vegas Sands stock traded down $0.89 on Thursday, hitting $65.31. The stock had a trading volume of 6,778,732 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,900,324. The stock has a market cap of $49.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.50 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. Las Vegas Sands has a twelve month low of $51.17 and a twelve month high of $74.29. The business’s 50 day moving average is $69.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.78.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The casino operator reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.10. Las Vegas Sands had a return on equity of 38.60% and a net margin of 19.64%. The firm had revenue of $3.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.77 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Las Vegas Sands will post 3.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LVS. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Las Vegas Sands by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,516,990 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $1,094,168,000 after buying an additional 664,769 shares during the period. Boston Partners increased its stake in Las Vegas Sands by 49.5% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 9,061,417 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $523,742,000 after acquiring an additional 2,998,353 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Las Vegas Sands by 5,707.6% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 4,581,351 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $264,618,000 after acquiring an additional 4,502,466 shares during the last quarter. Alpine Group USVI LLC purchased a new stake in Las Vegas Sands in the third quarter valued at $119,680,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in Las Vegas Sands by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,280,666 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $88,417,000 after purchasing an additional 28,556 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.04% of the company’s stock.

Las Vegas Sands Company Profile

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Asia and the United States. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Sands Cotai Central, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and iconic Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

Featured Article: How to Trade Using Analysts Ratings