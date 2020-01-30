Lassonde Industries (TSE:LAS.A) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $146.80

Lassonde Industries Inc (TSE:LAS.A)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$146.80 and last traded at C$146.99, with a volume of 841 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$149.77.

Separately, National Bank Financial reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a C$172.00 price target on shares of Lassonde Industries in a report on Monday, December 2nd.

The stock has a market capitalization of $459.00 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.84. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$153.40 and a 200-day moving average of C$170.92.

About Lassonde Industries (TSE:LAS.A)

Lassonde Industries Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets various ready-to-drink fruit and vegetable juices and drinks in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company also offers cranberry sauces; and develops, manufactures, and markets specialty food products, including fondue broths and sauces, packaged corn-on-the-cob, and pasta sauces.

