Laureate Education Inc (NASDAQ:LAUR) Short Interest Up 18.0% in January

Laureate Education Inc (NASDAQ:LAUR) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,810,000 shares, a growth of 18.0% from the December 31st total of 3,230,000 shares. Approximately 3.7% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 1,370,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.8 days.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Laureate Education from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Laureate Education from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BidaskClub raised Laureate Education from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. ValuEngine downgraded Laureate Education from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Laureate Education from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.83.

In other Laureate Education news, Director Steven Taslitz sold 150,960 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.50, for a total value of $2,641,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Paula R. Singer sold 3,349 shares of Laureate Education stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.47, for a total transaction of $51,809.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 19,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $307,543.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 165,358 shares of company stock worth $2,881,514 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.97% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Laureate Education during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Usca Ria LLC bought a new position in Laureate Education in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Laureate Education in the third quarter worth $33,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Laureate Education by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 9,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Laureate Education in the third quarter worth approximately $175,000. 56.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of LAUR stock traded up $0.35 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $21.49. 34,278 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 873,290. Laureate Education has a 12 month low of $14.32 and a 12 month high of $21.17. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $17.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.48 billion, a PE ratio of 5.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.22.

Laureate Education (NASDAQ:LAUR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.49). The company had revenue of $773.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $781.12 million. Laureate Education had a negative return on equity of 0.22% and a net margin of 28.67%. Laureate Education’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.42) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Laureate Education will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Laureate Education Company Profile

Laureate Education, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides higher education programs and services to students through a network of universities and higher education institutions. It operates through five segments: Brazil, Mexico, Andean, Rest of World, and Online & Partnerships. The company offers a range of undergraduate and graduate degree programs primarily in the areas of business and management, medicine and health sciences, and engineering and information technology through campus-based, online, and hybrid programs.

