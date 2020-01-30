Laureate Education (NASDAQ:LAUR) PT Raised to $25.00

Laureate Education (NASDAQ:LAUR) had its price target raised by equities researchers at Citigroup from $22.00 to $25.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 15.63% from the stock’s previous close.

LAUR has been the subject of a number of other research reports. TheStreet raised Laureate Education from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. BidaskClub raised Laureate Education from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut Laureate Education from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Laureate Education from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.83.

Laureate Education stock traded up $0.48 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $21.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 143,849 shares, compared to its average volume of 873,290. Laureate Education has a fifty-two week low of $14.32 and a fifty-two week high of $21.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.48 billion, a PE ratio of 5.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.22.

Laureate Education (NASDAQ:LAUR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.49). Laureate Education had a net margin of 28.67% and a negative return on equity of 0.22%. The business had revenue of $773.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $781.12 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.42) EPS. Laureate Education’s revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Laureate Education will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Paula R. Singer sold 3,349 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.47, for a total value of $51,809.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 19,880 shares in the company, valued at $307,543.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Steven Taslitz sold 150,960 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.50, for a total value of $2,641,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 165,358 shares of company stock valued at $2,881,514. Company insiders own 2.97% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LAUR. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Laureate Education in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Usca Ria LLC purchased a new stake in Laureate Education during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in Laureate Education during the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in Laureate Education by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 9,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Laureate Education during the 3rd quarter worth about $175,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.97% of the company’s stock.

About Laureate Education

Laureate Education, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides higher education programs and services to students through a network of universities and higher education institutions. It operates through five segments: Brazil, Mexico, Andean, Rest of World, and Online & Partnerships. The company offers a range of undergraduate and graduate degree programs primarily in the areas of business and management, medicine and health sciences, and engineering and information technology through campus-based, online, and hybrid programs.

