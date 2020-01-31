Laureate Education (NASDAQ:LAUR) Sees Large Volume Increase Following Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Laureate Education Inc (NASDAQ:LAUR) saw strong trading volume on Wednesday after Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on the stock from $22.00 to $28.00. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the stock. 969,123 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 35% from the previous session’s volume of 717,677 shares.The stock last traded at $20.99 and had previously closed at $20.48.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Laureate Education from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Laureate Education from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. ValuEngine raised Laureate Education from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. BidaskClub raised Laureate Education from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Laureate Education from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Laureate Education currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.83.

In related news, CEO Paula R. Singer sold 3,349 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.35, for a total transaction of $58,105.15. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 16,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $286,812.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Juan Jose Hurtado sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.84, for a total value of $126,300.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 14,596 shares in the company, valued at approximately $245,796.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 162,009 shares of company stock worth $2,829,705 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LAUR. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Laureate Education during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Usca Ria LLC acquired a new position in Laureate Education in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in Laureate Education in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in Laureate Education by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 9,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Laureate Education during the third quarter worth about $175,000. 56.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The stock has a market capitalization of $4.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.98.

Laureate Education (NASDAQ:LAUR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.49). The firm had revenue of $773.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $781.12 million. Laureate Education had a net margin of 28.67% and a negative return on equity of 0.22%. Laureate Education’s quarterly revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.42) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Laureate Education Inc will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

About Laureate Education (NASDAQ:LAUR)

Laureate Education, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides higher education programs and services to students through a network of universities and higher education institutions. It operates through five segments: Brazil, Mexico, Andean, Rest of World, and Online & Partnerships. The company offers a range of undergraduate and graduate degree programs primarily in the areas of business and management, medicine and health sciences, and engineering and information technology through campus-based, online, and hybrid programs.

Further Reading: Derivative