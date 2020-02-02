Laurentian Bank of Canada (TSE:LB) Getting Somewhat Critical Press Coverage, InfoTrie Reports

Headlines about Laurentian Bank of Canada (TSE:LB) have trended somewhat negative recently, InfoTrie reports. InfoTrie ranks the sentiment of news coverage by monitoring more than 6,000 blog and news sources. The firm ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Laurentian Bank of Canada earned a daily sentiment score of -1.11 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned news headlines about the company an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, meaning that recent news coverage is extremely likely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near future.

TSE:LB opened at C$42.95 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.82 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.39. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$44.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$44.96. Laurentian Bank of Canada has a 1-year low of C$40.00 and a 1-year high of C$46.99.

Laurentian Bank of Canada (TSE:LB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 4th. The company reported C$1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$1.17 by C($0.12). The company had revenue of C$241.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$250.40 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Laurentian Bank of Canada will post 4.7699998 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, February 1st. Investors of record on Saturday, February 1st were issued a dividend of $0.67 per share. This is a boost from Laurentian Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.24%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 31st. Laurentian Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.50%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Scotiabank reduced their target price on Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$42.00 to C$41.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Canaccord Genuity reduced their target price on Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$36.00 to C$35.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, National Bank Financial reduced their target price on Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$40.00 to C$38.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Laurentian Bank of Canada presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$43.22.

Laurentian Bank of Canada Company Profile

Laurentian Bank of Canada, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking services to individuals, small and medium-sized enterprises, and independent advisors in Canada and the United States. It operates through four segments: Retail Services, Business Services, B2B Bank, and Capital Markets. The company offers transactional products and current accounts, term deposits, and investment accounts; personal line of credit, personal loans, student loans, and registered retirement savings plans; financing for agriculture, real estate, and commercial industries, as well as small and medium-sized enterprises; mortgage solutions, such as variable-rate mortgage, fixed-rate mortgage, equity line of credit, mortgage insurance, and retirement line of credit; and credit and business cards, as well as equipment finance solutions.

