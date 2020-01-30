Lazard (NYSE:LAZ) Downgraded to Market Perform at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Lazard (NYSE:LAZ) was downgraded by analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Lazard from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 30th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Lazard in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Wolfe Research raised Lazard from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Buckingham Research upped their price target on Lazard from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Lazard from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.67.

Shares of NYSE LAZ opened at $41.65 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.51. The company has a market cap of $4.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.78 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.40. Lazard has a 12-month low of $31.07 and a 12-month high of $44.95.

Lazard (NYSE:LAZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The asset manager reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $588.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $612.98 million. Lazard had a net margin of 12.29% and a return on equity of 50.66%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.86 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Lazard will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CAO Dominick Ragone sold 4,293 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.62, for a total transaction of $165,795.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Scott D. Hoffman sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.25, for a total value of $1,530,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.94% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LAZ. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA acquired a new stake in shares of Lazard in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Lazard in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $103,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lazard in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Atria Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lazard in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $199,000. Finally, Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH acquired a new stake in Lazard during the 4th quarter valued at $206,000. 79.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Lazard

Lazard Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a financial advisory and asset management firm worldwide. Its Financial Advisory segment offers various financial advisory services regarding mergers and acquisitions and other strategic matters, restructurings, capital structure, capital raising, shareholder advisory, and various other financial matters.

