Lazard (NYSE:LAZ) Price Target Raised to $46.00

Lazard (NYSE:LAZ) had its price objective hoisted by Cfra from $43.00 to $46.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the asset manager’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Wolfe Research raised Lazard from an underperform rating to a peer perform rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Lazard in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. They set an underweight rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine raised Lazard from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, December 30th. Buckingham Research increased their target price on Lazard from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Lazard from a strong sell rating to a hold rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $41.43.

Shares of NYSE LAZ traded down $0.84 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $41.96. 979,405 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,039,243. The company’s 50-day moving average is $41.34 and its 200-day moving average is $37.62. Lazard has a 52-week low of $31.07 and a 52-week high of $44.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.40, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 1.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.89 and a beta of 1.72.

Lazard (NYSE:LAZ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The asset manager reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.10. Lazard had a return on equity of 50.66% and a net margin of 12.29%. The firm had revenue of $721.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $685.22 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.94 EPS. Lazard’s revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Lazard will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.48%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 14th. Lazard’s payout ratio is 45.19%.

In other Lazard news, CAO Scott D. Hoffman sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.25, for a total value of $1,530,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Dominick Ragone sold 4,293 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.62, for a total value of $165,795.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.94% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Lazard by 32.3% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 533,148 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $18,660,000 after purchasing an additional 130,131 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Lazard by 333.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 456,466 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $15,698,000 after purchasing an additional 351,043 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in Lazard by 14.8% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 286,711 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $10,035,000 after purchasing an additional 36,874 shares in the last quarter. Lathrop Investment Management Corp raised its position in Lazard by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Lathrop Investment Management Corp now owns 263,076 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $9,208,000 after purchasing an additional 6,652 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Thematic Partners LLC raised its position in Lazard by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Global Thematic Partners LLC now owns 168,125 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $6,718,000 after purchasing an additional 13,280 shares in the last quarter. 79.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Lazard

Lazard Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a financial advisory and asset management firm worldwide. Its Financial Advisory segment offers various financial advisory services regarding mergers and acquisitions and other strategic matters, restructurings, capital structure, capital raising, shareholder advisory, and various other financial matters.

Read More: Treasury Bonds