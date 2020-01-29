Lazard (NYSE:LAZ) Stock Rating Upgraded by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Lazard (NYSE:LAZ) was upgraded by investment analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm presently has a $48.00 price objective on the asset manager’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $40.00. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods’ price target points to a potential upside of 16.31% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on LAZ. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lazard from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Buckingham Research increased their price objective on shares of Lazard from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Lazard in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Lazard from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Lazard from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.67.

LAZ opened at $41.27 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.63 and a beta of 1.72. Lazard has a fifty-two week low of $31.07 and a fifty-two week high of $44.95. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $41.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.40.

Lazard (NYSE:LAZ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The asset manager reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $588.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $612.98 million. Lazard had a net margin of 12.29% and a return on equity of 50.66%. Lazard’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.86 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Lazard will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Lazard news, CAO Dominick Ragone sold 4,293 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.62, for a total value of $165,795.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Scott D. Hoffman sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.25, for a total transaction of $1,530,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.94% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LAZ. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Lazard by 50.4% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 174,111 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $6,292,000 after purchasing an additional 58,375 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Lazard by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 553,290 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $19,027,000 after purchasing an additional 3,998 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Lazard in the second quarter valued at approximately $209,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Lazard in the second quarter valued at approximately $224,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Lazard by 16.4% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,334,557 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $45,896,000 after acquiring an additional 188,236 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.26% of the company’s stock.

Lazard Company Profile

Lazard Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a financial advisory and asset management firm worldwide. Its Financial Advisory segment offers various financial advisory services regarding mergers and acquisitions and other strategic matters, restructurings, capital structure, capital raising, shareholder advisory, and various other financial matters.

