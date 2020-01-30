Lazydays Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LAZY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Lazydays Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LAZY) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 28,600 shares, a growth of 20.2% from the December 31st total of 23,800 shares. Approximately 0.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 6,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.1 days.

In other news, Director B. Luke Weil sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.00, for a total value of $300,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 152,092 shares in the company, valued at $608,368. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have bought 4,000 shares of company stock worth $16,150 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 15.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Lazydays by 15.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 2,190 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Lazydays by 67.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after buying an additional 10,700 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Lazydays by 529.1% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 50,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after buying an additional 42,726 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lazydays in the 3rd quarter valued at $299,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.59% of the company’s stock.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Lazydays from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd.

Shares of NASDAQ LAZY opened at $4.25 on Thursday. Lazydays has a 1-year low of $3.60 and a 1-year high of $6.80. The company has a 50-day moving average of $4.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Lazydays (NASDAQ:LAZY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $158.40 million for the quarter. Lazydays had a negative net margin of 0.19% and a negative return on equity of 1.55%.

Lazydays Company Profile

Lazydays Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates recreation vehicle (RV) dealerships in the United States. It provides various products, including RV sales, RV services, financing and insurance products, RV parts and accessories, RV rentals, third-party protection plans, after-market parts and accessories, and RV camping for RV owners.

