Leading Edge Materials (CVE:LEM) Shares Down 15.8%

Leading Edge Materials Corp (CVE:LEM) dropped 15.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.08 and last traded at C$0.08, approximately 156,200 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 79% from the average daily volume of 87,353 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.10.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.09 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.13. The company has a market cap of $10.80 million and a P/E ratio of -0.77.

About Leading Edge Materials (CVE:LEM)

Leading Edge Materials Corp., a junior mining company, engages in the exploration and development of mineral resource properties. It explores for graphite, lithium, rare earth elements, and cobalt. The company's flagship project is the Woxna project that comprises 4 exploitation mining concessions consisting of Kringelgruven, Mattsmyra, Gropabo, and Mansberg with an area totaling 146.71 hectares located near the town of Edsbyn, Sweden.

Recommended Story: What member countries make up the G-20?