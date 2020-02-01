Lear (NYSE:LEA) PT Lowered to $160.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Lear (NYSE:LEA) had its price target decreased by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $161.00 to $160.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the auto parts company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 30.30% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on LEA. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Lear from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Lear from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Benchmark began coverage on shares of Lear in a report on Thursday, January 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Lear from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Lear in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $152.64.

LEA traded down $3.29 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $122.79. 27,285 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 555,667. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.63 billion, a PE ratio of 9.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $136.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $124.20. Lear has a 1 year low of $105.10 and a 1 year high of $159.55.

Lear (NYSE:LEA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The auto parts company reported $2.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.64. The firm had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.47 billion. Lear had a net margin of 3.80% and a return on equity of 19.61%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.05 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Lear will post 14.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lear in the 4th quarter worth about $50,000. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lear in the 3rd quarter worth about $47,000. Usca Ria LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lear in the 3rd quarter worth about $47,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lear by 41.5% in the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 566 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lear in the 3rd quarter worth about $71,000. 88.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Lear Company Profile

Lear Corporation designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, assembles, and supplies automotive seating, and electrical distribution systems and related components for automotive original equipment manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Seating and E-Systems. The Seating segment offers leather and fabric products, seat trim covers, recliner mechanisms, seat tracks and foams, seat structures and mechanisms, and headrests for automobiles and light trucks, compact cars, and sport utility vehicles; and heating and cooling systems.

Featured Story: What do I need to know about analyst ratings?

