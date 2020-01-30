Lear (NYSE:LEA) Rating Increased to B- at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Lear (NYSE:LEA) from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report issued on Monday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on LEA. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Lear from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $155.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Lear in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. They issued a neutral rating on the stock. Barclays reiterated a hold rating and issued a $136.00 price objective on shares of Lear in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Lear from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Lear from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $153.79.

Shares of NYSE LEA opened at $125.53 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $136.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $124.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a market cap of $8.09 billion, a PE ratio of 9.22, a PEG ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 1.49. Lear has a 52-week low of $105.10 and a 52-week high of $159.55.

Lear (NYSE:LEA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The auto parts company reported $2.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.64. The firm had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.47 billion. Lear had a net margin of 4.21% and a return on equity of 22.07%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.05 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Lear will post 13.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LEA. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Lear by 42.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 165,088 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $22,992,000 after acquiring an additional 49,195 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Lear by 30.7% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 24,583 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $3,424,000 after acquiring an additional 5,770 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Lear by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 35,545 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $4,950,000 after acquiring an additional 853 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Lear by 28.3% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 220,205 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $30,667,000 after acquiring an additional 48,636 shares during the period. Finally, Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC bought a new stake in Lear during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $322,000. Institutional investors own 88.01% of the company’s stock.

Lear Company Profile

Lear Corporation designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, assembles, and supplies automotive seating, and electrical distribution systems and related components for automotive original equipment manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Seating and E-Systems. The Seating segment offers leather and fabric products, seat trim covers, recliner mechanisms, seat tracks and foams, seat structures and mechanisms, and headrests for automobiles and light trucks, compact cars, and sport utility vehicles; and heating and cooling systems.

