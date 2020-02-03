Leeds Group (LON:LDSG) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Leeds Group (LON:LDSG) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported GBX (4.10) (($0.05)) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports.

LDSG remained flat at $GBX 17 ($0.22) during trading on Monday. 4,500 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,611. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.65 million and a P/E ratio of -3.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.14, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 0.80. Leeds Group has a 1-year low of GBX 13 ($0.17) and a 1-year high of GBX 28 ($0.37). The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 17 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 18.29.

About Leeds Group

Leeds Group plc engages in the import, warehousing, and wholesaling of fabrics. It operates through two segments, Hemmers Europe and Hemmers China. The company offers a range of fabrics comprising basic and fashion items for use in apparel or furnishings. It serves retailers and small wholesalers of fabrics and manufacturers of ready-made items.

