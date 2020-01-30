LEG Immobilien (OTCMKTS:LEGIF) Stock Price Down 1.1%

LEG Immobilien AG (OTCMKTS:LEGIF) fell 1.1% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $121.25 and last traded at $121.25, 468 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 364% from the average session volume of 101 shares. The stock had previously closed at $122.60.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $117.54 and its 200 day moving average is $114.51.

LEG Immobilien Company Profile (OTCMKTS:LEGIF)

LEG Immobilien AG, an integrated property company, owns, develops, and manages residential properties in Germany. The company rents and sells apartments. It also invests in the field of real estate development and commercial real estate; and purchases and sells property portfolios. In addition, the company offers property management and location development services; and housing industry services, as well as IT and management services for third-party properties.

Further Reading: What are economic reports?