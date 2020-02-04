Legacy Housing Corp (NASDAQ:LEGH) Receives $18.00 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Legacy Housing Corp (NASDAQ:LEGH) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $18.00.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on LEGH shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Legacy Housing from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. ValuEngine raised shares of Legacy Housing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. B. Riley started coverage on shares of Legacy Housing in a research report on Friday, November 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Legacy Housing from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday.

Shares of Legacy Housing stock opened at $14.20 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.91. The company has a market cap of $346.86 million, a P/E ratio of 13.27 and a beta of 0.05. Legacy Housing has a 12-month low of $8.93 and a 12-month high of $17.50.

Legacy Housing (NASDAQ:LEGH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 15th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $41.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.22 million. Legacy Housing had a net margin of 15.45% and a return on equity of 12.12%. Analysts predict that Legacy Housing will post 1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder William G. Shipley sold 7,033 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.32, for a total value of $107,745.56. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,230,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,485,606.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.47, for a total transaction of $154,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 2,690,734 shares in the company, valued at $41,625,654.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 87,933 shares of company stock worth $1,371,507 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 49.10% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Legacy Housing by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 580,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,404,000 after purchasing an additional 5,971 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Legacy Housing by 31.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 266,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,322,000 after purchasing an additional 63,750 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Legacy Housing by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 237,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,956,000 after purchasing an additional 23,332 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Legacy Housing by 49.0% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 85,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,383,000 after purchasing an additional 28,064 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Legacy Housing by 30.4% in the 3rd quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 68,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,116,000 after purchasing an additional 16,040 shares in the last quarter. 16.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Legacy Housing

Legacy Housing Corporation builds, sells, and finances manufactured homes and tiny houses primarily in the southern United States. The company manufactures and provides for the transport of mobile homes; and offers wholesale financing to dealers and mobile home parks, as well as a range of homes, including 1 to 5 bedrooms, with 1 to 3 1/2 bathrooms.

