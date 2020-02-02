Legacy Housing (NASDAQ:LEGH) Rating Lowered to Sell at BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Legacy Housing (NASDAQ:LEGH) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday morning, BidAskClub reports.

LEGH has been the subject of a number of other research reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Legacy Housing from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. B. Riley started coverage on Legacy Housing in a report on Friday, November 15th. They issued a buy rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Legacy Housing from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $16.00.

Shares of Legacy Housing stock traded down $0.07 during trading on Friday, hitting $14.03. The stock had a trading volume of 23,646 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,681. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.89. The stock has a market cap of $346.86 million and a PE ratio of 13.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 0.75. Legacy Housing has a 12 month low of $8.93 and a 12 month high of $17.50.

Legacy Housing (NASDAQ:LEGH) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 15th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $41.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.22 million. Legacy Housing had a return on equity of 12.12% and a net margin of 15.45%. Analysts expect that Legacy Housing will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Chairman Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.08, for a total transaction of $160,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 2,690,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,267,002.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder William G. Shipley sold 7,033 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.32, for a total value of $107,745.56. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,230,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,485,606.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 87,933 shares of company stock worth $1,371,507. Insiders own 49.10% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of LEGH. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in Legacy Housing by 25.0% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 8,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in Legacy Housing in the 2nd quarter valued at about $640,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Legacy Housing by 31.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 266,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,322,000 after acquiring an additional 63,750 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Legacy Housing by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 237,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,956,000 after acquiring an additional 23,332 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in Legacy Housing by 49.0% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 85,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,383,000 after acquiring an additional 28,064 shares in the last quarter. 16.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Legacy Housing

Legacy Housing Corporation builds, sells, and finances manufactured homes and tiny houses primarily in the southern United States. The company manufactures and provides for the transport of mobile homes; and offers wholesale financing to dealers and mobile home parks, as well as a range of homes, including 1 to 5 bedrooms, with 1 to 3 1/2 bathrooms.

Recommended Story: How Investors Can Profit from Options Trading