Legg Mason Inc (NYSE:LM) Receives $36.36 Average Price Target from Analysts

Legg Mason Inc (NYSE:LM) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $37.07.

LM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Legg Mason in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 price target on shares of Legg Mason in a research note on Thursday. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price target on shares of Legg Mason in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 target price on shares of Legg Mason in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Legg Mason from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 7th.

LM opened at $39.15 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 1.53. The company has a market cap of $3.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.46. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.44. Legg Mason has a fifty-two week low of $26.36 and a fifty-two week high of $40.61.

Legg Mason (NYSE:LM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The asset manager reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $753.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $730.76 million. Legg Mason had a net margin of 8.18% and a return on equity of 8.43%. Legg Mason’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($2.55) earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Legg Mason will post 3.67 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th were paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.09%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd. Legg Mason’s payout ratio is presently 52.63%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in Legg Mason by 1.3% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 143,600 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $5,484,000 after purchasing an additional 1,912 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Legg Mason in the third quarter valued at approximately $246,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in Legg Mason by 0.6% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,318,349 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $50,466,000 after purchasing an additional 8,188 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Legg Mason by 12.4% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 693,860 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $26,516,000 after buying an additional 76,813 shares during the period. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Legg Mason in the third quarter valued at approximately $934,000. 86.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Legg Mason

Legg Mason, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides investment management and related services to company-sponsored mutual funds and other investment vehicles including pension funds, foundations, endowments, sovereign wealth funds, insurance companies, private banks, family offices, individuals, as well as to global, institutional, and retail clients.

