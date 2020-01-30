Legg Mason (NYSE:LM) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.08 EPS

Legg Mason (NYSE:LM) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The asset manager reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.08, Bloomberg Earnings reports. Legg Mason had a negative net margin of 1.93% and a positive return on equity of 7.67%. The company had revenue of $753.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $730.76 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($2.55) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

LM traded up $0.43 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $39.93. 1,239,800 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 761,958. Legg Mason has a 1-year low of $26.36 and a 1-year high of $40.27. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $36.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.43. The stock has a market cap of $3.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -53.96, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 24th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.01%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd. Legg Mason’s payout ratio is 52.63%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on LM. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on shares of Legg Mason in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Legg Mason in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Legg Mason from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on shares of Legg Mason in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Legg Mason currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.56.

About Legg Mason

Legg Mason, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides investment management and related services to company-sponsored mutual funds and other investment vehicles including pension funds, foundations, endowments, sovereign wealth funds, insurance companies, private banks, family offices, individuals, as well as to global, institutional, and retail clients.

