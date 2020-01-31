Legg Mason (NYSE:LM) Reaches New 52-Week High Following Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Legg Mason Inc (NYSE:LM) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The company traded as high as $40.51 and last traded at $38.79, with a volume of 22622 shares. The stock had previously closed at $39.93.

The asset manager reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $753.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $730.76 million. Legg Mason had a positive return on equity of 7.67% and a negative net margin of 1.93%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($2.55) earnings per share.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 23rd. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.04%. Legg Mason’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.63%.

Several brokerages have commented on LM. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price target on shares of Legg Mason in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. ValuEngine lowered Legg Mason from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target on shares of Legg Mason in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “hold” rating on shares of Legg Mason in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 price target on shares of Legg Mason in a research note on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.19.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in Legg Mason by 1.3% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 143,600 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $5,484,000 after purchasing an additional 1,912 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Legg Mason during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $246,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Legg Mason by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,318,349 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $50,466,000 after buying an additional 8,188 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Legg Mason by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 693,860 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $26,516,000 after buying an additional 76,813 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Legg Mason during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $934,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.42% of the company’s stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 2.22. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.44. The company has a market cap of $3.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -53.51, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.46.

About Legg Mason (NYSE:LM)

Legg Mason, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides investment management and related services to company-sponsored mutual funds and other investment vehicles including pension funds, foundations, endowments, sovereign wealth funds, insurance companies, private banks, family offices, individuals, as well as to global, institutional, and retail clients.

