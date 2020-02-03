Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.02, RTT News reports. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. Leggett & Platt had a return on equity of 28.04% and a net margin of 6.45%. Leggett & Platt’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.62 EPS. Leggett & Platt updated its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance to 2.40-2.60 EPS and its FY20 guidance to $2.40-2.60 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:LEG traded down $0.63 on Monday, reaching $46.96. The company had a trading volume of 2,925,753 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,275,352. Leggett & Platt has a 52-week low of $35.35 and a 52-week high of $55.42. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.26 billion, a PE ratio of 21.15, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th were issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 12th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.41%. Leggett & Platt’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.52%.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. SunTrust Banks downgraded Leggett & Platt from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. ValuEngine upgraded Leggett & Platt from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Leggett & Platt from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $52.00 to $55.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. CJS Securities downgraded Leggett & Platt from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Leggett & Platt in a report on Friday, December 6th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.50.

In other news, Director Phoebe A. Wood sold 23,260 shares of Leggett & Platt stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.50, for a total value of $1,267,670.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 53,404 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,910,518. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Russell J. Iorio sold 6,962 shares of Leggett & Platt stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.09, for a total value of $369,612.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 61,446 shares in the company, valued at $3,262,168.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 41,470 shares of company stock worth $2,238,424 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.45% of the company’s stock.

About Leggett & Platt

Leggett & Platt, Incorporated designs and produces various engineered components and products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Residential Products, Furniture Products, Industrial Products, and Specialized Products. The Residential Products segment offers innersprings, wire forms, and machines to shape wire into various types of springs; industrial sewing/finishing machines, conveyor lines, mattress packaging, and glue-drying equipment, as well as quilting machines; and structural fabrics, carpet cushions, and geo components.

Further Reading: Differences Between Momentum Investing and Long Term Investing