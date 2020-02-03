Leju (NYSE:LEJU) Rating Increased to Buy at ValuEngine

Leju (NYSE:LEJU) was upgraded by stock analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Saturday, ValuEngine reports.

NYSE:LEJU opened at $1.61 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.75. The company has a market cap of $219.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.89 and a beta of 2.49. Leju has a fifty-two week low of $1.05 and a fifty-two week high of $2.69.

Leju (NYSE:LEJU) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $185.40 million during the quarter. Leju had a return on equity of 3.53% and a net margin of 1.43%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Leju stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Leju Holdings Ltd (NYSE:LEJU) by 2.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,211,931 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,837 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.89% of Leju worth $1,672,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 1.19% of the company’s stock.

About Leju

Leju Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides online to offline (O2O) real estate services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers real estate e-commerce, online advertising, and online listing services through its online platform, which comprises Websites covering 377 cities and various mobile applications for the real estate and home furnishing industries.

