LeMaitre Vascular Inc (NASDAQ:LMAT) Receives $40.00 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of LeMaitre Vascular Inc (NASDAQ:LMAT) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, three have assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $40.00.

Several research firms have weighed in on LMAT. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of LeMaitre Vascular in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Lake Street Capital upgraded LeMaitre Vascular from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, October 24th. ValuEngine cut LeMaitre Vascular from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 7th. First Analysis cut LeMaitre Vascular from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $37.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded LeMaitre Vascular from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a report on Saturday, October 26th.

NASDAQ LMAT traded up $0.30 on Thursday, hitting $35.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 159,826 shares, compared to its average volume of 96,954. LeMaitre Vascular has a 52-week low of $23.12 and a 52-week high of $38.64. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.05. The firm has a market cap of $719.38 million, a P/E ratio of 37.88, a PEG ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.20.

In other news, CEO George W. Lemaitre sold 16,051 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.53, for a total value of $538,190.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,024,394 shares in the company, valued at approximately $101,407,930.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Joseph P. Pellegrino, Jr. sold 121,159 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.93, for a total value of $4,232,083.87. In the last quarter, insiders sold 353,809 shares of company stock valued at $12,553,306. Company insiders own 19.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LMAT. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in LeMaitre Vascular by 137.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,675 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 1,549 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in LeMaitre Vascular during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,780,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in LeMaitre Vascular by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 264,793 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $7,408,000 after purchasing an additional 1,345 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in LeMaitre Vascular by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,336,600 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $37,398,000 after purchasing an additional 11,508 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in LeMaitre Vascular by 29.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 18,859 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $528,000 after purchasing an additional 4,341 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.50% of the company’s stock.

About LeMaitre Vascular

LeMaitre Vascular, Inc designs, markets, sells, services, and supports medical devices and implants for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease worldwide. The company offers angioscope, a fiber optic catheter used for viewing the lumen of a blood vessel; embolectomy catheters to remove blood clots from arteries or veins; occlusion catheters that temporarily occlude the blood flow; and perfusion catheters to temporarily perfuse the blood and other fluids into the vasculature.

