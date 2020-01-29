Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $242.64.

LII has been the topic of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Lennox International from $260.00 to $255.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Barclays set a $285.00 price objective on shares of Lennox International and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. ValuEngine raised shares of Lennox International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Lennox International in a report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Buckingham Research decreased their target price on Lennox International from $260.00 to $244.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th.

In other Lennox International news, CAO Chris Kosel sold 160 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.19, for a total value of $38,430.40. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $282,703.63. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Terry L. Johnston sold 978 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.73, for a total value of $252,059.94. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,419,288.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 18,073 shares of company stock worth $4,519,744. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its stake in shares of Lennox International by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 19,529 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,764,000 after buying an additional 1,493 shares in the last quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC increased its position in Lennox International by 234.0% during the fourth quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 334 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Lennox International by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,350 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,525,000 after buying an additional 1,150 shares in the last quarter. Selz Capital LLC bought a new position in Lennox International during the fourth quarter valued at about $13,194,000. Finally, Resources Management Corp CT ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Lennox International in the third quarter worth about $134,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.14% of the company’s stock.

LII stock traded down $2.81 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $238.16. 203,207 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 249,624. Lennox International has a 52-week low of $221.96 and a 52-week high of $298.49. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $246.39 and its 200-day moving average is $250.68. The company has a market cap of $9.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.84.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 30th. Lennox International’s payout ratio is presently 32.70%.

Lennox International Company Profile

Lennox International, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of products for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration. It operates through the following business segments: Residential Heating and Cooling, Commercial Heating and Cooling, and Refrigeration. The Residential Heating and Cooling segment manufactures and markets furnaces, air conditioners, heat pumps, packaged heating and cooling systems, equipment, and accessories.

