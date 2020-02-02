Lennox International (LII) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Lennox International (NYSE:LII) is scheduled to release its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, February 4th. Analysts expect Lennox International to post earnings of $2.47 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of Lennox International stock opened at $232.98 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.84. Lennox International has a 52-week low of $222.75 and a 52-week high of $298.49. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $244.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $249.67.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 30th. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.32%. Lennox International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.70%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on LII. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their target price on shares of Lennox International from $265.00 to $255.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Lennox International from $225.00 to $200.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Lennox International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Lennox International from $211.00 to $209.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on Lennox International in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. They set a “sell” rating and a $235.00 target price on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lennox International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $242.64.

In other news, Director Janet Katherine Cooper sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.84, for a total value of $193,380.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,878,171.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Chris Kosel sold 160 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.19, for a total transaction of $38,430.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,177 shares in the company, valued at approximately $282,703.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 9,978 shares of company stock worth $2,511,699. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

About Lennox International

Lennox International, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of products for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration. It operates through the following business segments: Residential Heating and Cooling, Commercial Heating and Cooling, and Refrigeration. The Residential Heating and Cooling segment manufactures and markets furnaces, air conditioners, heat pumps, packaged heating and cooling systems, equipment, and accessories.

