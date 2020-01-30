Lenovo Group (OTCMKTS:LNVGY) Upgraded to Hold at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Lenovo Group (OTCMKTS:LNVGY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Lenovo Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th.

Shares of Lenovo Group stock opened at $13.85 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.44, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.65. Lenovo Group has a fifty-two week low of $12.44 and a fifty-two week high of $19.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.84. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $13.87 and a 200 day moving average of $14.19.

Lenovo Group (OTCMKTS:LNVGY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The technology company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $13.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.89 billion. Lenovo Group had a return on equity of 17.61% and a net margin of 1.38%. Analysts forecast that Lenovo Group will post 1.36 EPS for the current year.

Lenovo Group Company Profile

Lenovo Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets technology products and services. It offers commercial and consumer personal computers, as well as servers and workstations; mobile Internet devices, including tablets and smart phones; storage and networking products; memory and processors; rack and power infrastructure; and laptops, desktops, and accessories, as well as operating systems, security, and systems management software.

