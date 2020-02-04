Leonidas Karabelas Sells 65,000 Shares of Novo Resources Corp (CVE:NVO) Stock

Novo Resources Corp (CVE:NVO) Senior Officer Leonidas Karabelas sold 65,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$3.48, for a total transaction of C$225,914.00.

NVO stock opened at C$3.31 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 9.22 and a quick ratio of 9.14. Novo Resources Corp has a 52-week low of C$1.87 and a 52-week high of C$3.96. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$3.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$2.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $609.95 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -70.43.

About Novo Resources

Novo Resources Corp., together with its subsidiaries, evaluates, acquires, and explores for gold properties in Canada, Australia, and the United States. The company holds 100% interests in the Beatons Creek Paleoplacer gold project comprising 20 mining leases, exploration tenements, and tenement applications covering approximately 560 square kilometers; and the Karratha gold project covering approximately 6,021 square kilometers of mineral rights in the Karratha region.

