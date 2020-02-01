Level One Bancorp (NASDAQ:LEVL) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Level One Bancorp (NASDAQ:LEVL) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.17, Fidelity Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $17.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.60 million. Level One Bancorp had a net margin of 18.75% and a return on equity of 9.79%.

Shares of LEVL stock traded up $0.26 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $24.86. 6,325 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,330. The business has a 50 day moving average of $25.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Level One Bancorp has a 52 week low of $22.20 and a 52 week high of $26.69. The company has a market capitalization of $192.56 million, a PE ratio of 12.54 and a beta of 0.87.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 30th. Level One Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 8.38%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on LEVL shares. ValuEngine lowered shares of Level One Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Level One Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Level One Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.00.

Level One Bancorp Company Profile

Level One Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Level One Bank that provides business and consumer financial services in Michigan. It offers a range of deposit services, including checking accounts, NOW accounts, savings, other time deposits, certificates of deposit, and specialty deposit accounts.

