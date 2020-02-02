Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

LEVI has been the subject of a number of other reports. Bank of America raised their price target on Levi Strauss & Co. from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Levi Strauss & Co. from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Macquarie began coverage on Levi Strauss & Co. in a research note on Monday, October 21st. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.63.

Shares of Levi Strauss & Co. stock opened at $19.64 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $19.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 1.58. Levi Strauss & Co. has a 1 year low of $16.00 and a 1 year high of $24.50.

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The blue-jean maker reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.57 billion. Levi Strauss & Co. had a return on equity of 37.44% and a net margin of 6.85%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.30 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Levi Strauss & Co. will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Harmit J. Singh sold 107,227 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.46, for a total transaction of $2,086,637.42. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 213,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,148,035.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Jennifer C. Haas sold 18,861 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.20, for a total value of $380,992.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,687 shares in the company, valued at approximately $337,077.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 937,288 shares of company stock worth $17,295,877. 17.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. during the 4th quarter worth approximately $91,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 78.2% during the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 8,204 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $156,000 after buying an additional 3,600 shares during the period. Diligent Investors LLC lifted its position in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. Diligent Investors LLC now owns 12,200 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $235,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI bought a new position in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $253,000. Finally, Capital Investment Counsel Inc bought a new position in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $280,000. 10.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Levi Strauss & Co designs, markets, and sells jeans, casual and dress pants, tops, shorts, skirts, jackets, footwear, and related accessories for men, women, and children. The company sells its products under the Levi's, Dockers, Signature by Levi Strauss & Co, and Denizen brands; and also licenses its Levi's and Dockers trademarks for various product categories, including footwear, belts, wallets and bags, outerwear, sweaters, dress shirts, kids wear, sleepwear, and hosiery.

