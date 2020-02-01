Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) Issues FY20 Earnings Guidance

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) issued an update on its FY20 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.18 to $1.22 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.16. The company issued revenue guidance of $6.17 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $6.21 billion.Levi Strauss & Co. also updated its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance to 1.18-1.22 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:LEVI traded down $0.11 during trading on Friday, hitting $19.64. The stock had a trading volume of 2,800,698 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,155,705. Levi Strauss & Co. has a 12 month low of $16.00 and a 12 month high of $24.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $19.45 and its 200 day moving average is $18.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The blue-jean maker reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.05. Levi Strauss & Co. had a return on equity of 37.44% and a net margin of 6.85%. The firm had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.57 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.30 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Levi Strauss & Co. will post 1.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on LEVI shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Levi Strauss & Co. from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday. Bank of America increased their target price on Levi Strauss & Co. from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Levi Strauss & Co. from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Macquarie started coverage on Levi Strauss & Co. in a research report on Monday, October 21st. They issued an outperform rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $23.63.

In related news, major shareholder Walter J. Haas sold 122,077 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.13, for a total transaction of $2,091,179.01. Also, major shareholder Walter J. Haas sold 50,749 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.10, for a total value of $867,807.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 937,288 shares of company stock valued at $17,295,877. 17.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Levi Strauss & Co. Company Profile

Levi Strauss & Co designs, markets, and sells jeans, casual and dress pants, tops, shorts, skirts, jackets, footwear, and related accessories for men, women, and children. The company sells its products under the Levi's, Dockers, Signature by Levi Strauss & Co, and Denizen brands; and also licenses its Levi's and Dockers trademarks for various product categories, including footwear, belts, wallets and bags, outerwear, sweaters, dress shirts, kids wear, sleepwear, and hosiery.

Recommended Story: Profit Margin