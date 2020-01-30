Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:LXRX) Short Interest Update

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:LXRX) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,580,000 shares, an increase of 17.8% from the December 31st total of 11,530,000 shares. Approximately 13.2% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,370,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 9.9 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LXRX. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,240,111 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,670,000 after purchasing an additional 319,382 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 4.5% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,220,629 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,674,000 after acquiring an additional 53,092 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 1.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 952,606 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,867,000 after acquiring an additional 13,654 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. raised its stake in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 9.6% during the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 729,876 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,197,000 after acquiring an additional 64,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 11.7% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 546,741 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,439,000 after acquiring an additional 57,228 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.21% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on LXRX shares. ValuEngine raised Lexicon Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. BidaskClub lowered Lexicon Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised Lexicon Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.75 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup downgraded Lexicon Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $3.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, G.Research downgraded Lexicon Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.35.

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.05 on Thursday, hitting $3.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 44,631 shares, compared to its average volume of 827,562. The firm has a market cap of $335.28 million, a P/E ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 8.01, a current ratio of 8.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $4.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.40. Lexicon Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $1.13 and a one year high of $8.39.

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LXRX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.80. The business had revenue of $294.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.00 million. Lexicon Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 49.78% and a return on equity of 2,372.40%. The firm’s revenue was up 4124.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.26) EPS. Analysts anticipate that Lexicon Pharmaceuticals will post 1.02 EPS for the current year.

About Lexicon Pharmaceuticals

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products. The company offers XERMELO, an orally-delivered small molecule drug candidate for the treatment of carcinoid syndrome diarrhea in combination with somatostatin analog therapy in adults.

